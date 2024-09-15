Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

