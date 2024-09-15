Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kindly MD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kindly MD Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDLY opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. Kindly MD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

