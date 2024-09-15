Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Black Hawk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.
Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BKHA stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.
Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.
