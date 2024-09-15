Warberg Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Warberg Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBCP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $10,633,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $128.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $136.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.10.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

RBC Bearings Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.