Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,460,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Up 982,627.3 %

Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.