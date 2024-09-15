Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,460,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Up 982,627.3 %
Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.16.
About Zalatoris II Acquisition
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
