Wanchain (WAN) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00041339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,242,731 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

