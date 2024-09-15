Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174,732 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $4,272,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $80.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

