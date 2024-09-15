Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period To End on September 18th (NASDAQ:VACHU)

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:VACHU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 18th. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VACHU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

