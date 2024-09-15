Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the August 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Volkswagen Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of VWAPY opened at 10.17 on Friday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 9.68 and a twelve month high of 13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.93.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.