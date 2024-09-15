Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

VDMCY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,765. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

