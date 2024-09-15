Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.99. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

VZLA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

