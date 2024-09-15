Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570,505 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $50,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,254. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

