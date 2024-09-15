Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

