Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

