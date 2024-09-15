Vista Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 2,389,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after buying an additional 316,020 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,565.6% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 180,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,570,000 after buying an additional 174,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

