Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $21.05 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

