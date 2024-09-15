Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $90,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

