VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Price Performance
VFS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
