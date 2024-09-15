VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth $342,000.

VFS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

