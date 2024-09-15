Vince (VNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vince Trading Up 2.7 %

VNCE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Vince has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNCE. Small Cap Consu upgraded Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial began coverage on Vince in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

