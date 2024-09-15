VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $364.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.2557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

