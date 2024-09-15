VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Private Client Services LLC owned 0.22% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CIL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

