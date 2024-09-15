VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 996,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,340,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VF from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

VF Trading Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in VF by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

