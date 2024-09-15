Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

