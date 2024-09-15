Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

