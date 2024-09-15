Venom Price Hits $0.11 (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $210.69 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venom has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00259069 BTC.

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,236,093,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,236,041,063.41 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11675984 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,325,122.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

