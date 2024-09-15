Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.