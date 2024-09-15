Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.76

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 55693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

