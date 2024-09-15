Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.76

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 55693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
