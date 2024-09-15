Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

