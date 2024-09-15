Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $516.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

