Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

