Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $101,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

