Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.22. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

