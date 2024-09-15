Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.