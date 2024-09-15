Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
