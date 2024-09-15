Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,496 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,836,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 88,971 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 70,502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

