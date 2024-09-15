Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.