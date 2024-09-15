Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 63.5% in August

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

