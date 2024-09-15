Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Down 63.5% in August

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
VCRB stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.73.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.