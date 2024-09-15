V. Larkin Martin Sells 10,011 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,265,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Rayonier by 17.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,357 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $9,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

