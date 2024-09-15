Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,798.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

