Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

UTI stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

