United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Holdings Raised by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

