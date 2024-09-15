United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 2.4%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. 2,701,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,079,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

