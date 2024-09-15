Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Uniper Price Performance

UNPRF remained flat at $44.06 on Friday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $154.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

