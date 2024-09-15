Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in August

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNCY. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.40 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

