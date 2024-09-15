Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.32% of Ulta Beauty worth $59,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day moving average of $413.28.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
