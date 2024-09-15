UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.