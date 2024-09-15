Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Performance
TURB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,924. Turbo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
