Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

TURB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,924. Turbo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

