Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.19

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.19 and traded as high as C$32.05. Tucows shares last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 3,248 shares changing hands.

Tucows Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$122.35 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,011.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

