TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $10.66 billion and approximately $227.02 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,695,067,495 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.