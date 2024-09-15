Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Trimedyne Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trimedyne
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a SEC Filing?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.