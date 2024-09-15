Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Shares Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBMC. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,895 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $10.93 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

